Minnesota Twins can have fans at Target Field at 25% capacity

article

The Minnesota Twins will have fans in the stands for the team’s April 8 home opener after Gov. Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 guidelines for large venues, including sports stadiums.

The Twins can have 25% capacity at Target Field, or about 10,000 fans. That puts Minnesota generally in line with what other MLB teams are allowed.

Minnesota Twins statement

"The Minnesota Twins organization is thrilled that the new state guidelines announced today by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) pave the way for the safe return of our fans to Target Field for the upcoming 2021 season, beginning with our April 8 home opener.

"Our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field; to that end, we are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives. We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future.

"We appreciate the continued partnership and dialogue with Governor Walz, MDH and City of Minneapolis officials throughout this process, and cannot wait to safely welcome Major League Baseball’s best fans back into Target Field. Win Twins!'

Advertisement

Other highlights of Minnesota’s COVID-19 mitigation changes

Bars and restaurants: Increasing allowable occupancy to 75%, up from 50%, with a limit of 250 people. The limits apply separately indoors and outdoors. Bar seating increases to parties of 4.

Salons/barbers: Removing the occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

Gyms/fitness centers/pools: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%. Outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.

Entertainment venues: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%, both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

As summer nears, the state will adjust guidelines for large venues. All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people. Venues with normal occupant capacity over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1: