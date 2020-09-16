Minnesota Twins announce 2021 Spring Training schedule

article

The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday announced their home schedule for the 2021 Spring Training season at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Twins’ Grapefruit League schedule will feature 33 games, with 16 at home, including the opener set for Sunday. Feb. 28 at Hammond Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins will face the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays twice each, and have single games against the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

The spring training schedule will finish on March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates before they open the season at Milwaukee to face the Brewers on April 1.

That’s assuming by then Major League Baseball has a handle on COVID-19. No details have been released yet on if fans can attend Spring Training.

The Twins were in the final two weeks of spring workouts this year when MLB canceled Spring Training across baseball and sent teams home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.