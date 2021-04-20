Minnesota teams, athletes react to Derek Chauvin's conviction in George Floyd's death

article

The entire world was watching Minneapolis and the Hennepin County Courthouse as a verdict was reached in Derek Chauvin’s trial for George Floyd’s death last Memorial Day.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 incident outside Cup Foods in south Minneapolis. Immediately after the verdict was read Tuesday, Minnesota teams and athletes who have been at the forefront of social justice issues went to social media to react.

"One year ago, George Floyd was murdered, causing unimaginable pain and trauma for his family, the Minneapolis community, and communities across the nation. Our deepest thoughts have been with the Floyd family since this unjust tragedy. Throughout our history, racial and social inequalities have been ingrained in our society. We are hopeful that today’s decision will serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists. To our BIPOC community, the Timberwolves and Lynx remain committed to influencing change, promoting impactful action, and using our platform to help heal and unite in pursuit of liberty and justice FOR ALL," Timberwolves officials said in a statement.

Timberwolves players Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Minnesota basketball star Tyus Jones also all offered their reactions.

Before Tuesday’s verdict was read, the Pohlad family that owns the Minnesota Twins reaffirmed their commitment to be a leading force for change in social justice issues.

University of Minnesota football player Brevyn Spann-Ford said, "george floyd did not die in vain. justice."

University of Minnnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle offered his reaction to the verdict Tuesday night.

The NFL also reacted to the news Tuesday night.