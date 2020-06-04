Minnesota sports figures attend memorial service for George Floyd

article

The life of George Floyd was honored Thursday at a memorial service on Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Here is a link to Fox 9's full coverage of the event.

The service was invite-only, and about 1,000 people attended. Among them were as many as 13 Minnesota sports figures. They include University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie, and Vikings’ players Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen, Alexander Mattison, Aviante Collins, Dakota Dozier, Mike Hughes, Tyler Conklin, Tajae Sharpe, Garrett Bradbury, Jake Browning, Cameron Smith and Chad Beebe.

Okogie has bee among the most active Minnesota athletes on social media reacting to Floyd's death. He told NBA TV earlier this week, "It shouldn't take a video. It shouldn't take outrage to see justice."

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns also attended a rally late last week hosted by fellow NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was close to Floyd, in downtown Minneapolis.

Floyd died on Memorial Day in an officer-involved incident outside Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department had four officers responding to a report of a forgery in progress. A man matching the suspect description, later identified as Floyd, reportedly was “under the influence” and tried to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was in handcuffs and unarmed when he was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin with his knee to Floyd’s neck. Floyd pleaded for help, screaming “I can’t breathe” until he lost consciousness. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chauvin and the other three officers were fired the following day. Chauvin was eventually arrested, and is now charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers are now in custody, and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, there have been several protests, both peaceful and violent, as tensions rise between the community and Minneapolis police. Rioters took over the Third Precinct, setting several fires inside after officers and employees abandoned the building.

Several south Minneapolis business have suffered extensive damage or been destroyed by violent protesters, many that are minority business owners. Rudolph and Okogie are scheduled to host a food and supply drive on Friday at the Target that was one of the first stores to suffer extensive damage due to protesters and looting.