Minnesota native Chet Holmgren goes No. 2 overall to Oklahoma City in NBA Draft

article

Chet Holmgren is the latest Minnesota native to become a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

The former Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga star went No. 2 overall Thursday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Holmgren had a chance to be reunited with former Redhawks’ teammate Jalen Suggs, who was drafted last year by the Orlando Magic. But the Magic opted to select Duke guard Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick.

Holmgren said earlier this week he didn't have a preference between Orlando and Oklahoma City, being a consensus top-two pick.

"At the end of the day, it’s going to be a complete blessing to have a NBA jersey and put that hat on draft night, no matter where it is," Holmgren said earlier this week. "It’s not up to me at the end of the day, no matter where it is I’m going to lace my shoes up and get to work as soon as I touch down in the city. I’m excited for that, wherever that is."

Holmgren, a 7-foot, 195-pound center, is a match-up nightmare for most opponents. In 32 games with Gonzaga, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game on the way to being a Second Team All-American, a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy.

He can score on the inside, pass out of double teams, shoot from the perimeter and even take defenders off the dribble. He shot 73.7 percent from the floor in one season at Gonzaga, including 39 percent from the perimeter. His defensive presence and ability to block shots also makes him a rim protector. He’s been most commonly compared to Kevin Durant.

On ESPN's NBA Draft broadcast Thursday night, Kendrick Perkins said, "If Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis had a baby, you get Chet Holmgren."

Holmgren went to Gonzaga as a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 1 recruit in the country. His NBA dream is now officially a reality, and he’ll call Oklahoma City home.

Holmgren now becomes the earliest Minnesotan ever drafted in the NBA. Kevin McHale was taken No. 3 overall in 1980 by the Boston Celtics.