Gophers without RB Mo Ibrahim against Purdue, trail 10-3 at half

The University of Minnesota football team is hosting Purdue for its Homecoming game at Huntington Bank Stadium, and the Gophers have been without one of their star players in the first half.

Running back Mo Ibrahim is dressed and went through pregame warm-ups, but has only stood and watched from the sidelines. Ibrahim appeared to hurt his left ankle during the Gophers’ 34-7 win at Michigan State last week. Ibrahim had 103 yards and a touchdown in that win, passing Darrell Thompson’s career touchdown record among running backs.

Without him, Minnesota’s run game has struggled in the first half against the Boilermakers. The Gophers have 11 carries for just seven yards between Trey Potts, Bryce Williams, Tanner Morgan and Cole Kramer. The Gophers also got stuffed on a 4th-and-1, deep in their own territory, with Kramer getting stopped for a turnover on downs. Morgan had two interceptions in the first half, one on a Michael Brown-Stephens drop in the end zone that should've gone for a touchdown.

For the season, Ibrahim leads the Gophers with 578 yards and eight touchdowns through four games, averaging 141.7 yards per game. That’s good for second in the country behind Illinois running back Chase Brown.

The Gophers, seeking a 5-0 start, trail 10-3 at half.