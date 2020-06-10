Minnesota Gopher pitcher selected third overall in MLB draft

article

A Minnesota Gopher pitcher was selected third overall by the Miami Marlins in the Major League Baseball draft.

Max Meyer is now the highest drafted Gopher player since Paul Molitor, who was also taken third overall.

In his freshman year, Meyer closed games at an impressive rate. Over the last two seasons, he evolved into a starter. In the shortened 2020 season, Meyer went 3-1 with 46 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA.

"I'm at a loss for words. I have been dreaming of this day ever since I was a little kid, and for my dreams to come true today, this is the greatest day of my life," said Meyer in a press release. "There are so many people to thank that have been pushing me to be the best player and person I can be: family, coaches and all of my teammates throughout the years. I wouldn't be here today without them. I'm going to remember this day for the rest of my life. I could not be more excited to be joining the Miami Marlins organization and look forward to beginning the next chapter of my career."

Minnesota now has nine first-round draft picks in its program history, which is the most of any Big Ten program.