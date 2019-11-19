Minnesota drops to number 10 in latest College Football Playoff ranking

article

The Gophers Football team fell from number 8 to number 10 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday.

Saturday, the Gophers lost on the road at Iowa for their first loss of the year. Iowa moved up to number 17 after the win over Minnesota.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State, which lost to the Gophers two weeks ago, moved up to number 8 in the ranking.

The Gophers travel to Northwestern Saturday for the penultimate game of the 2019 regular season. Then, they host Wisconsin Thanksgiving weekend.