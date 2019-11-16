Floyd stays in Iowa: Gophers' rally falls short in 23-19 loss to Hawkeyes

article

The University of Minnesota football team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, 23-19 at Iowa.

The No. 8-ranked Gophers fell behind 13-0 early, trailed 20-6 at the half and never recovered against the No. 20-ranked Hawkeyes. Floyd of Rosedale staying in Iowa City for yet another year as PJ Fleck is now 0-3 in his career against Iowa.

Nate Stanley passed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Tyler Goodson added nine carries for 77 yards and a touchdown as the Hawkeyes built an early lead.

Minnesota had the ball at the Iowa 2-yard line with four seconds to play in the first half, and Fleck opted for a Brock Walker field goal to make it 20-6 at the break. The Gophers got the ball to start the second half.

The Gophers got a 1-yard touchdown from Rodney Smith to cut their deficit to 23-19 with 3:27 left. Fleck opted for an onside kick, which Iowa recovered.

Minnesota's defense got a stop and got the ball back for Tanner Morgan with about 1:50 remaining. But Morgan was sacked on consecutive plays and left the game wobbly and injured, likely in the concussion protocol. Cole Kramer came in for the final two plays, passes which fell incomplete to Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell.

Morgan finished the day 25-of-36 for 368 yards and one touchdown.

The Gophers fall to 9-1, and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The loss also means the Big Ten West title likely comes down to the Gophers hosting the Badgers on Dec. 4 at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers still control their own destiny, and can win the Big Ten West with wins at Northwestern next week and against Wisconsin to close out the regular season. They can also clinch with a win at Northwestern and a Wisconsin loss to Purdue next week.

Minnesota hadn't won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, a streak that will continue until at least 2021.