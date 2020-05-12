Minnesota doctor to be honorary grand marshal for Sunday NASCAR race

article

NASCAR will return to racing this Sunday and it plans to honor frontline heroes at the fanless race, including a doctor from Minnesota.

Dr. Greg Beilman is a critical care surgeon at M Health Fairview, but this weekend he will take on a vastly different role as a portion of the sports world returns.

He will be an honorary grand marshal for NASCAR’s Darlington race.

Bielman is an army veteran, deputy chair of the Department of Surgery, senior vice president of the Acute Care Domain as well as co-leader for M Health Fairview’s System Incident Command Center, one of the leading systems in the COVID-19 pandemic response in Minnesota.

He says it’s a wonderful honor that he will represent all frontline heroes and that they are being celebrated.