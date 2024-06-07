Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora will host River Light FC on Saturday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream on FOX9.com.
This marks the Aurora's third home game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming in the player above and here.
FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season.
How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:
- Comcast: 10/807
- DirecTV: 29
- DISH: 29
- Mediacom: 10/803
- Over Air: 9.2
- Spectrum: 10
Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+
- Aurora vs. River Light FC at TCO Stadium, June 8 at 7 p.m.
- Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC at TCO Stadium, June 16 at 3 p.m.
- Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC at TCO Stadium, June 20 at 7 p.m.
- Aurora vs. Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium, June 22 at 3 p.m.