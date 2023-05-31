Minnesota Aurora FC dominates RKC Third Coast 10-0, improves to 3-0

Nicole Lukic had a message for her team before Minnesota Aurora FC took the pitch against RKC Third Coast Wednesday night at TCO Stadium: Do not underestimate them, do not take them lightly.

RKC entered the night 0-3 and with just one goal on the season. It's safe to say after a 10-0 win, Minnesota Aurora FC players received Lukic's pregame message. The team's goal song is "Tequila" by The Champs, and it got a full-blown workout Wednesday night in front of more than 4,500 fans in Eagan.

Aurora scored six first half goals, led by Maya Hansen's hat trick, and never looked back in its most dominant effort of the season thus far. The lopsided margin at half allowed Lukic to put in seven new players for the second half.

"Nice to see our team come out strong and finish strong today. We got a lot of different looks at players, a lot of different players stepping up and it was just nice to see us work on a few things that we’ve been working on in training come out today," Lukic said. "I think today we were really just clinical and sharp in different areas that we haven’t been in the last two games."

Hansen, one of the team's 17 returning players from last season, scored in the third minute to give Minnesota Aurora a 1-0 lead. She added goals in the 19th and 31st minutes for a first half hat trick. Her second goal came on a perfect cross from Makenzie Langdok. Her third came on a pass near midfield, and she did the rest.

"My mentality was if it comes, it comes. But obviously I was striving for that, that’s a cool achievement and wouldn’t be possible without my teammates. They really put them on a platter for me, made my job super easy," Hansen said.

Hansen now has six goals on the season through three games.

"She’s on a great pace, we’re super excited about it. She’s been super clinical with her finishing. She’s just taking advantage of some small things and she’s really grown in her game from last year to this year. It’s been nice to see, we’ll support her staying on that pace if she can," Lukic said.

Minnesota Aurora also got first half goals from Catherine Rapp, Arianna Del Moral and Morgan Stone. After the six scores in the first half, Aurora had 15 in their first five halves of the season.

If you thought they would take the foot off the gas in the second half, the offense was just getting started.

Minnesota Aurora FC added goals from Sophie French, Tianna Harris, Hannah Adler and Kaitlyn McBean in their most dominant offensive effort of the season so far. Aurora had seven different scorers on the night after coming into the game with nine goals on the season.

The 10 goals in a single game also marks a franchise record for Minnesota Aurora FC.

The game got so crazy that the team’s game operations manager, Rachel Pierce, had to rescue a live bird on the field while play was stopped.

Minnesota Aurora FC now has 19 goals in three games this season, and has started with three shutouts.

Minnesota Aurora (3-0) is at Rochester FC on Sunday, a rematch of the season-opener, a 5-0 win.