Minnesota Aurora FC makes history, hosts franchise debut against Green Bay

A moment nearly a year in the making became a reality Thursday night at TCO Stadium in Eagan as Minnesota Aurora FC took the pitch for the first time in franchise history.

It became official in January that Minnesota Aurora would join USL W as a pre-professional women’s soccer team, after plans started formulating for the team in June of 2021. Minnesota is a community-owned team, with more than 3,000 Twin Cities residents serving as owners who have combined to contribute $1 million to get the franchise up and running.

Minnesota Aurora features a roster of 26 players, 12 from Minnesota with athletes playing college soccer, out of college and looking for their next opportunity and even at least one high school athlete. The roster includes players from seven different states, as well as Japan and South Korea, and ranges in age from 16 to 25.

The first player to sign was a trailblazer of her own: Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller. She became the first female athlete to kick an extra point and score points in a Power 5 football game in 2020. The team is coached by Nicole Lukic.

Minnesota Aurora FC unveiled its first uniforms at the Mall of America in April, and started practicing early this month at TCO Stadium.

Advertisement

Thursday night marked the Aurora’s home opener, at the home of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,600 fans. It's the first of five home games for Minnesota Aurora FC in its inaugural season.