Minnesota Aurora FC hosting World Cup watch party July 26 at TCO Stadium

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is just around the corner, and Minnesota Aurora FC will host a free watch party for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s second game.

The 2023 World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Team USA will open play against Vietnam on Friday, July 21, and the Aurora will host a watch party for the team's second game against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26. Soccer fans wanting to watch the game are invited to TCO Stadium in Eagan at 8 p.m., home of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility where Aurora also plays its home matches.

Fans attending are welcome to bring blankets and pillows to watch the game from the field at TCO Stadium. The stands will also be open for those wanting a better view of the video board.

The event is free to the public, but fans are asked to register for their ticket through the Minnesota Aurora FC website. Gates for the event at TCO Stadium will open at 7 p.m., and Minnesota Aurora will have activities for kids. Concessions stands and bars will also be open.