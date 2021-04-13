Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren named 2021 Mr. Basketball

article

For the second straight year, a star out of Minnehaha Academy was named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota.

Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot center who is the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the class of 2021, was named the winner of the Mr. Basketball Award on Tuesday. The honor goes annually to the top senior in Minnesota high school basketball.

Earlier this spring, Holmgren was also named a McDonald's All-American.

Holmgren, who led the Redhawks to an 80-29 win over Alexandria last weekend to win the Class 3A state title, averaged 21 points and more than 12 rebounds per game this season. Last year, teammate Jalen Suggs won the award. It’s just the second time since 1975 that players from the same school won the honor in consecutive years.

The last time it happened was in 2011 and 2012, when Joe Coleman and Siyani Chambers of Hopkins were named Mr. Basketball in consecutive years.

Holmgren is one of the most coveted high school seniors in the country, and has yet to make his college choice for next season official. His final seven schools include the Gophers, Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State. It’s also not guaranteed he’ll go to college in the fall, as he could opt to start a professional career in the NBA’s G League.