Mark Wilf not talking extensions (yet) for Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf spoke with reporters on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center for the first time since training camp opened.

Much of the conversation revolved around the futures of coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and if the Wilf ownership group has had any talks with them. His answer shouldn’t surprise you.

"We’re very excited about the direction of coach and Kwesi and the leadership they’ve brought our organization and our culture. We’re excited about all that, it’s not something we’re talking about at this point,’ Wilf said. "We’re focusing on the season ahead, just feeling very good about the process and where our roster is at."

What we know

The ownership group hired Adofo-Mensah to replace Rick Spielman, and O’Connell to replace Mike Zimmer, after the Viking missed the playoffs following the 2021 season. O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah are each in the third year of four-year contracts, so talks and decisions on extensions won’t happen until after this season.

By the numbers

The Vikings went 13-4 and won the NFC North Division title in the first season under O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah. They then lost a home playoff game to the New York Giants. Minnesota went 7-10 last season and missed the NFC Playoffs.

What they’re saying

Wilf was asked what it would take in the 2024 season for O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah to earn contract extensions. He said it’s not totally based just on results.

"We’ll judge it like we’ve always done. We’ll evaluate the full body work for everybody, we’re going to evaluate all the factors that go into how we did, how we’re doing. Everybody is evaluated the same way on how they’re performing, and we have big expectations," Wilf said. "I’m not going to put out a litmus test here, we’re just trying to get ready for the Raiders on Saturday."

O'Connell was asked if he's thinking about his future with the Vikings before the season.

"No. I’ve took some questions from this group on what I’ve learned since Day 1 on this job. I can tell you the one thing is you do not have the time, energy or anything like that to worry about things that are outside of your control," O'Connell said. "I’ve got a full-time gig here where I’ve got to focus on these players and making sure we’re having ourselves the best training camp we’ve ever had here, which will hopefully lead into a successful season. I’m very much focused on the task at hand and doing my job every single day, looking for any way I can be better for this organization and this team."

Wilf talks J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft to grab Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He’s been impressive in training camp so far, and is pushing starter Sam Darnold. Wilf was asked about the team’s decision to draft McCarthy as their potential franchise quarterback.

"Couldn’t be more excited. Everything he was advertised to be, he has proven to be," Wilf said. "Tremendous talent and I know under coach O’Connell and the entire coaching staff around him and the players, he’s going to develop into being a great quarterback."