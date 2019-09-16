Lynx forward Napheesa Collier wins WNBA Rookie of the Year

article

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year after starting every game during the 2019 season.

Collier is the fourth Lynx player to earn Rookie of the Year honors. She became the fourth player in WNBA history to finish a season with at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 made three-pointers.

Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said her team was better with Collier on the court.

"She recorded one of the best rookie seasons ever, boasting an incredibly efficient stat line every time she played,” Reeve said in a statement. “She was not only one of the most efficient scorers in the league, her defensive performance ranked near the top of the entire league and was one of the best seasons ever for a rookie.”

The former University of Connecticut forward was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft. She is the third No. 6 overall pick to win Rookie of the Year and the lowest draft selection since 2005 to win the award.