Lynx beat Caitlin Clark, Fever behind Napheesa Collier’s 31 points, clinch playoff spot

For the 13th time in 14 years, the Minnesota Lynx are headed back to the WNBA Playoffs.

The Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 Saturday night at Target Center on a night where they retired Maya Moore’s jersey, and Caitlin Clark lost at Target Center for the first time in her career. Behind Napheesa Collier’s 31 points and five rebounds, the Lynx clinched a playoff spot.

Kayla McBride added 19 points, three rebounds and four assists. Bridget Carleton had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Why it matters

The Lynx made the WNBA Playoffs 11 straight years before failing to qualify in 2022 after a 14-22 season. They’ve won championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, but haven’t won a playoff series since 2020.

By the numbers

The Lynx improved to 22-8 on the season, have won six straight games and are the top team in the Western Conference. They’re a half game behind the Connecticut Sun for the No. 2 record in the WNBA.

What’s next

The Lynx are at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday and have 10 regular season games remaining.