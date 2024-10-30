Koi Perich on offense? P.J. Fleck says don’t rule out ‘8-10 plays’

Koi Perich is still getting his feet wet with the University of Minnesota football team, but he’s also having a standout season on defense.

Perich recorded his fifth interception of the season in Saturday’s win over Maryland, and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in the process. He returned the takeaway 45 yards to set up a field goal, and also returned three punts for 31 yards.

Gophers’ fans hold their collective breath and sit on the edge of their seat when he gets the ball, knowing something big could happen. Saturday, he even lined up in the backfield for an offensive snap. Could it be a sign of things to come?

P.J. Fleck said on his FOX 9 TV show Tuesday don’t be surprised if he gets 8-10 snaps at some point this season.

"Most people thought he snuck himself on the field, he didn’t actually know we were on offense, he just kind of went out there lined up in the backfield. It’s something that we want to be able to dabble with a little bit. I don’t want to put too much on his plate. But whatever we’ve been able to put on his plate, he’s been fine," Fleck said. "He’s a competitor and an athlete, if we can find a way to get 8-10 snaps with him doing different things, then we’re going to highlight that. He’s one of the better playmakers with the ball in his hands, he just happens to play defense so if you can bring him over for 8-10 plays to start with, that’s something we’re definitely going to look at."

What it means

The Gophers could be setting up future trick plays or gadget plays to get one of their best young athletes the ball. Perich stayed firm to Minnesota despite a late push from Ohio State before Signing Day. He’s two interceptions away from tying the single-season program record of seven. He’s one of nine Gophers to record at least five in a season.

What’s next

We’ll see how many offensive snaps Perich gets Saturday at Illinois. Even the sight of him in an offensive formation gives the Illini one more thing to think about.