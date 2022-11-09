Kirill Kaprizov ejected in Minnesota Wild’s 1-0 loss at L.A. Kings

article

While most Minnesotans were probably focused on election returns Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild began a three-game West Coast road trip with a 1-0 loss at the L.A. Kings.

The Wild lost star forward Kirill Kaprizov for the game in the second period, but not because of injury. Kaprizov was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross checking Drew Doughty with 5:12 left in the second period.

Prior to that, the two were tangled up in a battle along the boards and Kaprizov hit the ice via Doughty without a whistle or penalty. Doughty waved goodbye to Kaprizov as he was escorted off the ice.

"He's getting cross-checked and mauled. He's frustrated, right?" Wild coach Dean Evason told reporters after the loss. "We're all frustrated because it's not taken care of. There's rules, and obviously we feel that there should be some more penalties called on a player of his stature who has the puck all the time. It's not happening."

The NHL rulebook states a match penalty is called against a player "who deliberately attempts to injure or who deliberately injures an opponent in any manner."

Kaprizov could face further discipline from the league, including a suspension. The Wild faces the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night. Kaprizov has never been suspended in his NHL career.

The Wild is 5-6-1 through 12 games and has lost two straight.