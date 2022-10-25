Karl-Anthony Towns talks Anthony Edwards' diet after Timberwolves loss to Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns walked up to the media podium after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 115-106 Monday night to the San Antonio Spurs, took one look at the box score and tossed the sheet aside.

"Man I don’t even need this," Towns said before taking questions.

Neither do the fans, or anyone following the team. The Timberwolves came out flat Monday night, the second night of a back-to-back, and fell to 2-2 on the season after trailing by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter. An embarrassing loss to a Spurs team not expected to make a playoff push.

"They just out-punked us in every way possible. It was ugly and unacceptable," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

Post game comments from Towns on Anthony Edwards were making the rounds on social media on Tuesday. Edwards scored just nine points, shooting 3-of-15 from the field and 1-for-8 from the perimeter. That’s after Edwards scored 30 points on Sunday in a win at Oklahoma City.

"It’s just normal for me to be bad on back-to-backs throughout my three years I’ve been in the league. Every time I have a back-to-back, the second game I play bad," Edwards said. "I gotta figure out whatever that strategy is, I gotta get that together."

Towns made a reference that Edwards is still a young player in the NBA, and perhaps needs to keep a closer eye on his diet to be ready to play every game. In at least one postgame media session last year, Edwards was on his phone ordering McDonald’s.

"I know y’all think it’s funny when he’s up here, talks about Popeye’s and all that sh. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes, I’ve got work to do. I don’t want Ant to think it’s all on him, that’s why he has teammates," Towns said.

There’s irony in that statement if you go to Towns’ Twitter account. Two days ago, he posted a promotional video playing video games with a plate of Tyson chicken nuggets on a table in front of him. He posted Tuesday afternoon, "This group is special! Ain’t hearing any outside noise."

It has been anything but an easy start for the Timberwolves, who have gotten booed in each of their first three home games. They’re 2-2, and have yet to figure things out with a team built around Towns, Edwards and Rudy Gobert. There’s 78 games to go, and a lot of season left.