Joe Mauer elected to National High School Hall of Fame

Published  July 2, 2024
Joe Mauer (7) wore his catching gear out in the ninth inning for one pitch as he waved to the crowed at Target Field Sunday September 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, MN.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Joe Mauer is a member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, and last year was a first ballot selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He can add one more to the list. Mauer on Monday was officially inducted to the National High School Hall of Fame. recognizes elite-level excellence and contributions by coaches, officials, administrators, athletes and Fine Arts leaders.  He’s one of 11 inductees to the 2024 class.

Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Twins player, Joe Mauer, became the youngest player to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He talked with FOX 9's Babs Santos on the hall of fame election.

He was a three-sport star at Cretin-Derham Hall in football, baseball and basketball before graduating in 2001. Mauer had committed to play football at Florida State before being selected by the Twins in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Mauer won National High School Player of the Year both in football and baseball. In two seasons as Cretin-Derham Hall’s starting quarterback, Mauer threw for more than 5,500 yards and 73 touchdowns. He played in two Prep Bowls, and won a state title as a junior.

On the baseball diamond, he pretty much did everything. He hit .605 his senior season, tied a national record with a home run in seven straight games and throughout his entire high school career, he struck out one time.

Mauer was a two-time All-State selection in basketball. He spent his entire professional baseball career with the Twins as a catcher, first baseman and designated hitter. Mauer won an American League MVP Award, three straight Gold Glove hoors, three batting titles as a catcher, four Silver Slugger Awards and went to the MLB All-Star Game four times. 