Jelena Zbiljic's game-winner keeps Minnesota Aurora FC unbeaten at TCO Stadium

Minnesota Aurora FC is in its third year of existence in the USL-W, and the franchise still hasn’t lost a home match.

In the second match of the season at TCO Stadium, Minnesota Aurora got a late goal and held off Rochester FC for a 2-1 win in a game played under extremely windy conditions. Aurora improves to 3-0-2 on the season.

They struck first with a goal in the third minute. Catherine Rapp scored her third goal of the season after a Rochester misplay in the penalty area. Rapp was left alone in front of the net and beat the keeper for a 1-0 Aurora lead early.

Rochester answered with a goal off a free kick in the 38th minute.

Aurora had the final answer in the 66th minute. After a throw-in, Jelena Zbiljic beat a Rochester defender and put a left-footed shot over the keeper and into the upper far corner for the game-winning goal. The shot brought TCO Stadium to its feet. Not bad for her first goal of the season.

It’s a new era for Minnesota Aurora FC, with Colette Montgomery in her first season as head coach.