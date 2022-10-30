Jared Allen enters Vikings Ring of Honor ceremony riding a horse

article

The Minnesota Vikings honored star defensive end Jared Allen on Sunday with his official induction to the team’s Ring of Honor, and he entered in style.

Allen took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in cowboy attire, riding a horse. Allen learned earlier this year he would be the 27th player named to the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

Allen spent six seasons with the Vikings after being traded to Minnesota in 2008. He earned three All-Pro honors, and was a four-time Pro Bowl pick. Allen set the Vikings record for sacks in a season with 22 in 2011, a mark that’s also tied for third in NFL history. His 136 career sacks is 12th in NFL history. Allen is also tied for the NFL record with four career safeties, all with the Vikings.

He was a fan-favorite for his calf-roping celebration after every sack.

"This is where I wanted to be. When I asked to be traded, this is where I wanted to come. I knew about Kevin and Pat (Williams) and the defense that was here. I knew about Adrian (Peterson), I knew the potential was here, that’s why I wanted to come. It was the commitment they were showing to me, that’s what was lacking in Kansas City," Allen said. "I just wanted to play for an organization that believed in me as much as I believed in them."

Allen had his wife and two daughters at Sunday’s ceremony, and the Wilf ownership group was there to introduce him. On the field, Za’Darius Smith honored Allen with a calf-roping celebration after his first sack of the day.