Jalen Suggs has jerseys retired at Minnehaha Academy

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Orlando Magic Friday night at Target Center, which means the return of Jalen Suggs to the Twin Cities.

The former Minnehaha Academy star and McDonald’s All-American was back in his high school gym Thursday night. He spoke at a halftime ceremony and fought tears as the Redhawks retired his No. 1 jersey, and his basketball jersey.

"This place will always have a special place in my heart, so excited, happy, nervous, all that," Suggs said. "To be able to have something like this is once in a lifetime. It’s just a product of not only everything that this community has poured into me, but my family, friends, everyone who has helped get me to this point. Lot of great memories in this gym."

Suggs won state championships in football and basketball before going onto play basketball for one season at Gonzaga. He was the No. 5 overall pick by the Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft. His entire team and coaches were on hand at Minnehaha Thursday night to watch him get honored.

"It means the world. We talk all the time about how close we are. These really are my brothers, and the coaching staff, they meant the world to me. They could’ve been doing whatever, they come out, interact with everybody here and I got to be able to share this moment. I appreciate that."

In 28 games this season, his second in the NBA, Suggs is averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.