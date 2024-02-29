Expand / Collapse search

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes listens as the crowd cheers after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than 24 hours after putting up a dominant performance against the Gophers, Iowa star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday afternoon this season will be her last with the Hawkeyes.

Clark posted on social media she’s declaring for the WNBA Draft after Iowa’s season is over. She’s expected to be the No. 1 overall pick which is currently held by the Indiana Fever. Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Caitlin Clark talks triple-double in win over Gophers

Caitlin Clark had 33 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Iowa beat the Gophers 108-60 Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Wednesday night, she had a triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Iowa beat Minnesota 108-60 in front of a sellout crowd at Williams Arean. Clark led Iowa to the NCAA Women’s title game last season, a 102-85 loss to LSU.

Clark had one more season of college eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has decided to forego that and turn professional.