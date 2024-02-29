Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft

article

Less than 24 hours after putting up a dominant performance against the Gophers, Iowa star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday afternoon this season will be her last with the Hawkeyes.

Clark posted on social media she’s declaring for the WNBA Draft after Iowa’s season is over. She’s expected to be the No. 1 overall pick which is currently held by the Indiana Fever. Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Wednesday night, she had a triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Iowa beat Minnesota 108-60 in front of a sellout crowd at Williams Arean. Clark led Iowa to the NCAA Women’s title game last season, a 102-85 loss to LSU.

Clark had one more season of college eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has decided to forego that and turn professional.