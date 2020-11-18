Could Yannick Ngakoue get to the Pro Bowl? How it hurts the Vikings

article

Yannick Ngakoue only played six games with the Minnesota Vikings, but a Jacksonville Jaguars’ fan has an effort underway to maximize the August trade between the two teams.

The Vikings traded second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick for Ngakoue, who spent his first four seasons at defensive end with the Jaguars. With Everson Griffen gone and Danielle Hunter out for the season, the Vikings needed an edge rusher. Ngakoue, trying to figure out his future in Jacksonville before being traded, didn't participate in the Jaguars' virtual offseason or training camp.

Ngakoue made 12 tackles, had five sacks and had seven quarterbacks hits with the Vikings. He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens before the NFL trade deadline, in exchange for a third round pick next year.

A Jaguars’ fan on Reddit has started an effort to get Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl. If it works, that conditional pick the Vikings gave the Jaguars for 2022 would turn into a fourth round pick. The fan has reportedly gotten Bears, Packers, Lions and Saints fans to join in on the effort.

Ngakoue has been quiet since being sent to the Ravens. In three games, he has just three tackles, no sacks, no tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.