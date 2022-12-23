How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants on Saturday, Dec. 24

Watch Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above.

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants at noon Saturday in the regular season home finale at U.S. Bank Stadium, looking to finish the home slate 8-1.

Before kickoff, tune into Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 with Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich and Ben Leber from 9:30-11 a.m. Then, tune into the game at noon on FOX 9.

The Vikings are guaranteed at least one home playoff game after making the biggest comeback in NFL history last Saturday, battling back from down 33-0 to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. The win clinched the Vikings’ first NFC North Division title since 2017. Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards, including 417 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, which earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury for the third straight game due to a back injury, but are otherwise healthy. Cam Dantzler and Eric Kendricks are both questionable.

With a win over the Giants, the Vikings are looking to improve to 12-3 and stay one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

The Vikings also learned Wednesday that Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Za’Darius Smith and Andrew DePaola are headed to the Pro Bowl.

Saturday is also a "White Out" at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will wear all white jerseys and pants, and fans going to the game are asked to wear white.

What time does the Vikings-Giants game start?

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

When: Kickoff is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

How can I watch the Vikings game?