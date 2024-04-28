Lakeville teachers authorize strike after negotiations stall over wages, benefits

article

Lakeville's teachers voted to authorize a strike since negotiations have stalled with Lakeville Area Public Schools.

According to the teacher's union, Education Minnesota Lakeville, the vote was counted Friday night and the majority of the union voted to authorize a strike, giving union leadership power to call a strike.

"Lakeville teachers are standing strong together for what they need – fair wages, benefits and job stability. We’re losing more teachers to other districts due to our non-competitive wages and benefits, and this is hurting Lakeville students," said Carrie Popp, president of the Education Minnesota Lakeville. "Striking is always the last possible option, but we’ve been working on an expired contract for more than 300 days and Lakeville teachers believe we need this tool on the table for the district to take our asks seriously. We’ve waited long enough."

Lakeville's teachers are looking for a wage increase and more affordable healthcare and benefits. Teachers are also fighting against the district's "right to assignment" proposal which would allow teachers to be transferred between subject areas, buildings and grade levels, the union said.

"The district has been pushing forced transfer language this contract cycle, which would upset stability in our schools as well as the relationships between students and educators that are essential for student success," said Johannah Surma, the lead negotiator and a K-5 ESL teacher at Oak Hills and Orchard Lake elementary schools. "Parents, educators and community members have concerns about the district’s push for unilateral transfer power, and this threat to our job stability is stalling our ability for positive movement in negotiations."

Lakeville teachers will be holding a rally outside the Lakeville Area Public Schools district office on Tuesday.

The next mediation with the district and teachers will be on May 6, though teachers are pushing for an earlier date.