Brooklyn Park church pays off $6 million mortgage early

The congregation at Grace Fellowship Church is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. They’ve just paid off their church’s Brookyln Park mortgage.

The $6 million mortgage was paid off early, after churchgoers came together to raise $1 million.

Now, that debt is satisfied, several years ahead of schedule, and saving the church on interest payments. Lead Pastor Joe Boyd says now the church wants to share its good fortune with others,

"We’re going to start investing in the heart and soul of people in our community," Boyd told a cheering crowd at Sunday’s church services.

For years, the church was sending a monthly $43,000 mortgage payment to the bank.

"It is a real burden off, and we’re super excited about what God’s going to do now," Boyd told FOX 9. "We’re redirecting that $330,000 a year to advance causes in our community. We’re doing projects that serve families in our community. We’re increasing our local outreach to help schools."

"Not a lot of churches get to have something like this, but hey, we’re coming. This is something that could really benefit our community. We can pour into it," churchgoer Daryl Acker added. "This is a very exciting moment to be debt-free, and have those additional funds that we can pour into our community. It’s really impactful."