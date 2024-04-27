2 dead after collision in Chisago County

article

Two people died at the hospital after a crash in Wyoming, Minnesota on Friday.

According to Wyoming police, just after 11 a.m., a driver heading northbound on Pioneer Road crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver then crashed into another car. Both cars involved in the crash had two people inside, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

Police say two people died after arriving at the hospital, one from each car.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.