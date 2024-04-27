MN nonprofit, real estate agent team up to launch sensory room on wheels

From the outside, this vehicle may look like any other white van, but take one step inside, and you'll see it is anything but ordinary. The Joy Mobile is now ready to roll out as a sensory experience on wheels, helping kids with special needs reset on the go.

The van represents a partnership between local real estate agent Tony Farah and the Joy Collaborative, a local organization that creates enriching spaces for kids with life-limiting conditions.

"We said, 'if the real estate is compressed, maybe we can think outside the box and create something that's mobile that can come to you,'" said Joy Collaborative Executive Director Mark Ostrom.

In his own life, Farah knows the importance of making space for spaces like this. His 18-year-old son is non-verbal and autistic.

"I know he gets overstimulated...when he is surrounded with people, with too much noise, a lot of crowds," said Farah.

"I felt like if my son with special needs is struggling with this, then other families are probably in the same boat."

With the Joy Mobile, he hopes to help people access and enjoy a variety of overstimulating experiences, everything from birthday parties to large community events and gatherings.

The Joy Mobile will be at the Taste of Minnesota and at the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

They are looking for volunteers to help out at the State Fair. To learn more, click here.