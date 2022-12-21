Minnesota Vikings have 5 players selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota Vikings have 5 players selected to NFL Pro Bowl

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 8:36PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  ((Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off the biggest comeback in NFL history to beat the Indianapolis Colts and win the NFC North Division title for the first time in five years, had five players selected to the NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Za’Darius Smith and long snapper Andrew DePaola will represent the Vikings on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That’s in the event they aren’t headed to the Super Bowl the following Sunday in Arizona.

Vikings players react after 39-36 OT win over Colts to take NFC North title

Vikings players Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, TJ Hockenson, KJ Osborn, Jordan Hicks, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks react after a 39-36 win over the Colts on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Danielle Hunter, Kene Nwangwu, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kris Boyd and Eric Kendricks were also selected as alternates.

Cousins, named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this week, is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and fourth overall. His 355 completed passes are fourth-most in the NFL, and his 24 touchdowns are tied for fifth. After passing for a career-high 460 yards on Saturday, Cousins passed Daunte Culpepper for third-most passing yards in franchise history.

Jefferson is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl, joining Randy Moss as the only Vikings’ wide receiver to get such an honor in three straight seasons. Jefferson was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, and set a new NFL record for receiving yards (4,639) through a player’s first three seasons. He needs 10 receiving yards this week to break Randy Moss’s mark of 1,632 receiving yards in 2003. He’s also chasing 2,000 receiving yards with three games to play.

Hockenson is headed to his second Pro Bowl after being traded to the Vikings earlier this season. He has 65 cattches for 730 yards, second among tight ends in the NFL this season. He also has four receiving touchdowns.

Smith was voted to his third Pro Bowl in four years. He’s currently ranked fifth in the NFL with 10 sacks, and leads the league with 49 quarterback hurries. He’s also tied for the NFL lead with 71 quarterback pressures. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

DePaola is going to his first Pro Bowl and is the first Vikings’ long snapper to get the honor. He’s held for Greg Joseph all season, and has helped with four game-winning field goals.

The Vikings having five Pro Bowl players under Kevin O’Connell is the second in franchise history for a first-year head coach, only to Dennis Green’s six in 1992.