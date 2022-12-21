Minnesota Vikings have 5 players selected to NFL Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off the biggest comeback in NFL history to beat the Indianapolis Colts and win the NFC North Division title for the first time in five years, had five players selected to the NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Za’Darius Smith and long snapper Andrew DePaola will represent the Vikings on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That’s in the event they aren’t headed to the Super Bowl the following Sunday in Arizona.

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Danielle Hunter, Kene Nwangwu, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kris Boyd and Eric Kendricks were also selected as alternates.

Cousins, named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this week, is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and fourth overall. His 355 completed passes are fourth-most in the NFL, and his 24 touchdowns are tied for fifth. After passing for a career-high 460 yards on Saturday, Cousins passed Daunte Culpepper for third-most passing yards in franchise history.

Jefferson is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl, joining Randy Moss as the only Vikings’ wide receiver to get such an honor in three straight seasons. Jefferson was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, and set a new NFL record for receiving yards (4,639) through a player’s first three seasons. He needs 10 receiving yards this week to break Randy Moss’s mark of 1,632 receiving yards in 2003. He’s also chasing 2,000 receiving yards with three games to play.

Hockenson is headed to his second Pro Bowl after being traded to the Vikings earlier this season. He has 65 cattches for 730 yards, second among tight ends in the NFL this season. He also has four receiving touchdowns.

Smith was voted to his third Pro Bowl in four years. He’s currently ranked fifth in the NFL with 10 sacks, and leads the league with 49 quarterback hurries. He’s also tied for the NFL lead with 71 quarterback pressures. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

DePaola is going to his first Pro Bowl and is the first Vikings’ long snapper to get the honor. He’s held for Greg Joseph all season, and has helped with four game-winning field goals.

The Vikings having five Pro Bowl players under Kevin O’Connell is the second in franchise history for a first-year head coach, only to Dennis Green’s six in 1992.