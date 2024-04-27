MN Gun Owners Caucus rally at State Capitol, disagree with new state gun law

Gun owners gathered in the State Capitol Rotunda on Saturday, for the annual rally of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

"We’re under attack and the Second Amendment is under attack," Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Chairman Bryan Strawser told a crowd.

"They want to impose burdensome regulations on gun owners and make it harder for us to exercise our rights," House Minority Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth continued.

Recently, a state court of appeals ruling said keeping a gun in your car while on a Minnesota roadway can be considered to be in a public place.

"It’s crazy. It’s a crazy idea," Greg Kemple said. "I believe it infringes on our rights."

The appeals court ruling has people talking, because Minnesota statute prohibits carrying rifles and shotguns in public. As for pistols, outside of instances when transporting a firearm home, without a permit, to have a pistol in a public setting, it needs to be unloaded and kept in a gun case.

"A car is your car. You pay for that car, you have the title to the car… I can’t see how it’s a public space," Anthony Deveaux told FOX 9. "That’s my car, I paid for it. That’s my car, it’s on my person."

"In my opinion, my car is my private property, so anyone that’s breaking into my car is basically the same as breaking into my home. It’s private property," Kemple added.