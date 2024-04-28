5 women hurt in rollover crash in Minneapolis

article

Five women were injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened while the women were exiting Interstate 94 just before 8:30 a.m. As they were pulling off the highway, the car crashed and rolled over near Dowling Avenue North.

Two of the women may have been thrown from the car, police said. Three of the women were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. The remaining two women were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the women had to be pulled from the car by firefighters.

Minneapolis police are currently investigating what led up to the crash.