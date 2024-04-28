Minnesota rain totals: Wet weather continues to start week

It was a wet, dreary Sunday for Minnesota, with rain falling throughout portions of the day.

Areas to the west and northwest of the Twin Cities metro saw rainfall totals surpassing three-quarters of an inch on Sunday.

St. Cloud leads the way with 0.83 inches of rain. At the airport, totals hit 0.56 inches.

Rainfall totals

St. Cloud: 0.83 inches

Maple Lake: 0.78 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches

Brooklyn Park: 0.67 inches

Buffalo: 0.61 inches

New Richmond: 0.45 inches

Lake Elmo: 0.36 inches

What's next?

Rain is continuing into the evening on Sunday with chances for more rain to start the week.

Click above to watch Ian Leonard's forecast.