Minnesota rain totals: Wet weather continues to start week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 28, 2024 9:16pm CDT
Sunday has been rainy and windy, while Monday will be cloudy and cooler. Tuesday will see a warm up with some possible thunderstorms.

(FOX 9) - It was a wet, dreary Sunday for Minnesota, with rain falling throughout portions of the day.

Areas to the west and northwest of the Twin Cities metro saw rainfall totals surpassing three-quarters of an inch on Sunday.

St. Cloud leads the way with 0.83 inches of rain. At the airport, totals hit 0.56 inches.

Rainfall totals

  • St. Cloud: 0.83 inches
  • Maple Lake: 0.78 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches
  • Brooklyn Park: 0.67 inches
  • Buffalo: 0.61 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.45 inches
  • Lake Elmo: 0.36 inches

What's next?

Rain is continuing into the evening on Sunday with chances for more rain to start the week.

