Minnesota rain totals: Wet weather continues to start week
(FOX 9) - It was a wet, dreary Sunday for Minnesota, with rain falling throughout portions of the day.
Areas to the west and northwest of the Twin Cities metro saw rainfall totals surpassing three-quarters of an inch on Sunday.
St. Cloud leads the way with 0.83 inches of rain. At the airport, totals hit 0.56 inches.
Rainfall totals
- St. Cloud: 0.83 inches
- Maple Lake: 0.78 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches
- Brooklyn Park: 0.67 inches
- Buffalo: 0.61 inches
- New Richmond: 0.45 inches
- Lake Elmo: 0.36 inches
What's next?
Rain is continuing into the evening on Sunday with chances for more rain to start the week.
