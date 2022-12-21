Vikings QB Kirk Cousins earns NFC award for comeback against Colts

article

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the week after leading an improbable 39-36 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday to clinch the team’s first NFC North title since 2017.

Cousins and the Vikings came back from a 33-point deficit, the largest in NFL history, to improve to 11-3 on the season and 7-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins completed 34 passes for a career-high 460 yards, including 417 in the second half, and four touchdowns, which ties a career-high. He led the NFL last week with 460 yards, and he passed Daunte Culpepper for third-most passing yards in franchise history. In his last four games. Cousins leads the NFL with 1,357 passing yards, is second with 10 passing touchdowns and is fifth in completion percentage at 69.5.

Cousins hit KJ Osborn, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook for touchdowns as part of Saturday’s comeback win.

Cousins has thrown for more than 400 yards eight times in his career, and now two straight this season and five times with the Vikings.

It’s Cousins’ third such honor with the Vikings, and seventh of his career. He’s the six player to earn an NFC honor this season.