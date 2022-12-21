Expand / Collapse search
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins earns NFC award for comeback against Colts

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the week after leading an improbable 39-36 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday to clinch the team’s first NFC North title since 2017.

Cousins and the Vikings came back from a 33-point deficit, the largest in NFL history, to improve to 11-3 on the season and 7-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins talks facing Giants after winning NFC North

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins held his weekly session with reporters on Tuesday from TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Cousins completed 34 passes for a career-high 460 yards, including 417 in the second half, and four touchdowns, which ties a career-high. He led the NFL last week with 460 yards, and he passed Daunte Culpepper for third-most passing yards in franchise history. In his last four games. Cousins leads the NFL with 1,357 passing yards, is second with 10 passing touchdowns and is fifth in completion percentage at 69.5.

Cousins hit KJ Osborn, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook for touchdowns as part of Saturday’s comeback win.

Cousins has thrown for more than 400 yards eight times in his career, and now two straight this season and five times with the Vikings.

It’s Cousins’ third such honor with the Vikings, and seventh of his career. He’s the six player to earn an NFC honor this season. 