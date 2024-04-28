Minneapolis shooting leaves man seriously injured

A man is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Minneapolis police say they responded to the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South for reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m.

They then found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds that police describe as "potentially life-threatening."

Investigators say it appears shots were fired from a vehicle and the man was outside when he was struck by gunfire.

No arrests have reportedly been made, and police say they are still investigating the incident.









