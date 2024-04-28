Minneapolis shooting leaves man seriously injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.
Minneapolis police say they responded to the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South for reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m.
They then found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds that police describe as "potentially life-threatening."
Investigators say it appears shots were fired from a vehicle and the man was outside when he was struck by gunfire.
No arrests have reportedly been made, and police say they are still investigating the incident.