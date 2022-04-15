How to watch: Friday's St. Paul Saints game will air live on FOX 9+

article

It’s the first Friday home game for the St. Paul Saints on April 15, and fans can watch all the action live on FOX 9+.

The Saints (5-3) are looking for their first win against Indianapolis as they continue the series on Friday, with the first pitch set for 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field and live on FOX 9+.

St. Paul celebrated its home opener against Indianapolis on Tuesday, including the introduction of this season's ball pig named 867-530 Swine. Indianapolis is leading the series 2-0 (Thursday's game was postponed to May 25).

The series will continue Saturday at 2:07 p.m., which will also air live on FOX 9+.

FOX 9+ will air all 24 Friday and Saturday home games this season. And in addition to the Friday broadcast of the games, FOX 9+ will air Friday night post-game fireworks show — every show is set to a different musical theme.

On Friday, FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballpark starting at 5 p.m. on Friday (you can watch the news live online here).

How to watch FOX 9+

You can watch FOX 9+ a few different ways:

