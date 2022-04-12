St. Paul Saints pig and its catchy name officially introduced

Opening Day for the Saint Paul Saints is filled with many time-honored traditions. And this being the team's 30th season, they are going to make sure they're honored.

Perhaps their most hallowed tradition is the naming of the ball pig. The floppy-eared buddy that is charged with delivering new baseballs to the ump throughout the season.

Well, what will the name of this year's pig be? Who will join the esteemed ranks of Paisley Pork, Porknight, Alternative Fats, Slumhog Millionaire, Notorious P.I.G. – Piggy Smalls, Boarack Ohama, Brat Favre, and many others?

Introducing: 867-530 Swine! Yep, the team, has named the pig after that earworm song from the early 1980s.

Since 1993 Dennis and Marilyn Hauth have raised the pigs the Saints employ every year.

Good luck 867-530 Swine, and good luck everyone who will be humming that song all day.