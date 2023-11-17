How to watch Minnesota, St. Cloud college hockey, St. Thomas football on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - College hockey season is underway, and you can watch the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State college hockey and the University of St. Thomas' college football teams this weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+.
Here's the schedule:
Friday
- Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey vs. Notre Dame on FOX 9 at 7 p.m.
- St. Cloud State men's hockey vs. University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+ at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 at 9 a.m.
- The University of St. Thomas vs. Valparaiso on FOX 9+ at 1 p.m.
- Minnesota Gophers men's hockey vs. Notre Dame on FOX 9+ at 7 p.m.
- St. Cloud State men's hockey vs. University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+ at 9:30 p.m. (tape delayed)
Sunday
- Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9 at 10 a.m.
- Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers on FOX 9 at noon
- Vikings Postgame Tonight on FOX 9 at 10:35 p.m.
How do you watch FOX 9+?
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.