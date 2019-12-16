Gophers’ Winfield, Bateman named AP All-Americans

article

The University of Minnesota football team had two players named to the Associated Press All-American Team on Monday as they get ready to face No. 12-ranked Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was selected a First Team All-American, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman was named to the Third Team.

Winfield, who played his first full season without an injury this year, leads the Gophers with 83 tackles through 12 games. He was also named the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year after finishing with seven interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. His seven interceptions tied a single-season school record and ranks fourth in college football.

Bateman was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and was named First-Team All-Big Ten after setting a single-season school record with 1,170 receiving yards. He also set a sophomore record with 11 touchdowns. He’s the first Gophers’ receiver ever to be named an All-American, and through two seasons, has 1,874 yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games.

The Gophers have not had an AP All-American since tight end Maxx Williams earned Second Team honors in 2014.

The Gophers, ranked No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, face No. 12-ranked Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.