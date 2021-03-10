Gophers beat Northwestern 51-46 to advance in Big Ten Tournament

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will live to fight another day after a 51-46 win over Northwestern to open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night.

In an ugly game offensively for both teams, the Gophers got out to a 16-2 lead early. Northwestern tied it 38-38 with nine minutes to play, and led 46-39 late in the second half after a 15-3 run as Minnesota went six minutes without a field goal. But the Gophers closed the game on a 12-0 run to get the win, snap a seven-game losing streak and advance to face Ohio State Thursday afternoon.

They were without both Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur, who are each out with injuries. Brandon Johnson is also playing with a sprained ankle, and Both Gach is battling through a foot injury. It was Minnesota's first win away from Williams Arena this season, albeit on a neutral court.

Tre Williams led three Gophers in double figures with 14 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the perimeter. Jamal Mashburn added 11 points, and Marcus Carr finished with 10 points, five assists and six rebounds despite committing six turnovers. Eric Curry grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in 34 minutes, and Johnson added five points and 10 rebounds.

The Gophers got the win despite shooting 36.7 percent from the field, 5-of-20 from the perimeter and committing 17 turnovers. Minnesota also shot a season-worst 10-of-24 from thre free-thow line.

The Gophers held Northwestern to 31 percent shooting, includuing 27 percent from the perimeter, and forced 14 turnovers.