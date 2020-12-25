Gophers take down No. 4 Iowa in overtime, 102-95

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team got a clutch shot from Marcus Carr to force overtime, then Brandon Johnson took over as the Gophers beat No. 4-ranked Iowa 102-95 Friday night at Williams Arena.

Carr led the Gophers with 30 points, and hit a 3-pointer with five seconds to play to tie the game 83-83. Brandon Johnson caught fire from the perimeter in overtime, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points. Johnson shot 8-of-9 from three-point range. Liam Robbins added 18 points and five rebounds.

The Gophers have responded from a 27-point loss at Illinois to open the Big Ten season with a hard-earned win over St. Louis, a top-25 caliber team projected to win the Atlantic 10, and Friday night’s win over an Iowa squad favored to win the league.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 32 points, but shot 11-of-27 from the field to get there, and added 17 rebounds.

The Gophers led by double digits at one point in the first half before taking a 38-33 lead at the break. They were down by seven points with 40 seconds to play before Carr's heroics, then thanks to Johnson's shooting, out-scored Iowa 19-12 in overtime.

Minnesota (8-1,1-1) hosts Michigan State Monday night.