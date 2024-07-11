Gophers RB Darius Taylor says return to Minnesota 'wasn't really a decision'

The University of Minnesota football season starts in 49 days, and fall camp for the Gophers starts in just a few weeks on campus.

Thursday, it was local media day at the football complex as players put on their jerseys, took pictures for the season and several spoke to media. The Gophers open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9. Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a 6-7 season that ended with a win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

One player P.J. Fleck and company is thrilled to have back is Darius Taylor. He won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times, and led the league in rushing before going down with a hamstring injury. With the help of Dinkytown Athletes, Minnesota’s NIL collective, Taylor is back despite likely getting bigger offers from other schools.

"There wasn’t really a decision to make in all reality. I knew I wanted to come back, I love it here," Taylor said. "It’s a great opportunity, obviously we run the ball so there was really no question in my mind to leave here. They put me in the best position to be great, and I just love the guys."

In six games and four starts, Taylor had 138 carries for 799 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for 208 yards in the Quick Lane Bowl. It was also a year of learning after Taylor missed five straight games due to injury.

His main focus heading into the fall is his health.

"Making sure I’m taking care of my body as best as possible. Last year that was the learning curve coming in," Taylor said. "Once the season gets going, DT is going to be DT. The bowl game was just being me, I was just out there playing with the guys."

He sat out most of spring football, but will be ready for fall camp.

BROSMER TAKES OFFENSE ON TRIP TO ATLANTA

Fleck brought in New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer to run the offense after the departure of Athan Kaliakmanis.

Brosmer was a finalist for FCS Player of the Year after throwing for more than 3,400 yards and had 29 touchdowns last season. In 36 career games, he threw for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns.

After spring football, Brosmer hosted several Gophers’ skill position players in Georgia for a week of on-field workouts, and bonding time at his lake home.

"That was the main goal, we got three days of training and the biggest piece was to come together as a unit," Brosmer said. "We see it now. I think we all hold each other to a really high standard, which ultimately makes us want to be around each other because we want to become our best."

Wide receivers Elijah Spencer and Daniel Jackson were among the returning players to take notice.

"He’s a frickin leader," Spencer said.

"A leader, I’d describe him like a commander, a general, however you want to say it," Jackson said. "He takes this offense by the ropes, leads us and pulls us into a great direction. The field work was incredible."