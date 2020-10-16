Gophers' Rashod Bateman and Tanner Morgan named to Big Ten's Preseason Honors list

article

Two Minnesota Gophers are headline the Big Ten West's Preseason Honors list, as the conference heads into a delayed start to the season next weekend.

Gophers' wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Tanner Morgan both made the list. Minnesota is the only university in the West Division to have two players make the list.

Both Bateman and Morgan were named to All-Big Ten teams last season. Bateman also made the Associated Press' Third-Team All-America list.

Bateman and Morgan will both take the field on October 24 as the Gophers start their season at home versus Michigan.

WEST DIVISION

Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN

Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN

Paddy Fisher, LB, NU

Rondale Moore, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, ILB, WIS

EAST DIVISION

Kwity Paye, DE, MICH

Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU

Justin Fields, QB, OSU

Shaun Wade, CB, OSU

Pat Freiermuth, TE/H, PSU