Gophers' Rashod Bateman and Tanner Morgan named to Big Ten's Preseason Honors list
(FOX 9) - Two Minnesota Gophers are headline the Big Ten West's Preseason Honors list, as the conference heads into a delayed start to the season next weekend.
Gophers' wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Tanner Morgan both made the list. Minnesota is the only university in the West Division to have two players make the list.
Both Bateman and Morgan were named to All-Big Ten teams last season. Bateman also made the Associated Press' Third-Team All-America list.
Bateman and Morgan will both take the field on October 24 as the Gophers start their season at home versus Michigan.
WEST DIVISION
Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN
Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN
Paddy Fisher, LB, NU
Rondale Moore, WR, PUR
Jack Sanborn, ILB, WIS
EAST DIVISION
Kwity Paye, DE, MICH
Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU
Justin Fields, QB, OSU
Shaun Wade, CB, OSU
Pat Freiermuth, TE/H, PSU