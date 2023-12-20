Gophers, P.J. Fleck sign top in-state player Koi Perich to 2024 class

article

Wednesday marks National Signing Day for high school football recruits and transfers, the first day athletes can sign National Letters of intent in the early period.

It’s a big day for P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team, as the Gophers were able to keep the top in-state player home. Esko safety Koi Perich signed with the Gophers Wednesday morning. Perich is the No. 84-ranked player in the country, the third-highest ranked player for Fleck, and stayed home despite a late push from Ohio State.

Perich took an official visit to the Buckeyes in recent weeks, and even had the coaching staff reportedly come in for a visit before Signing Day. Fleck and the Gophers also did their part, and Perich is staying home. He had scholarship offers from all over the country.

Among the other top high school players to sign with the Gophers are Arkansas quarterback Drake Lindsey, Wisconsin offensive lineman Nathan Roy and North Dakota defensive lineman Riley Sunram.

The Gophers also landed New Hampshire graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer. He led the FCS with 3,449 passing yards this season and was second with 29 touchdowns. Brosmer is expected to be on campus this week and will travel with Minnesota to the Quick Lane Bowl.

Minnesota also signed Fresno State transfer quarterback Logan Fife, but Brosmer is the favorite to be the starter for the 2024 season. The Gophers will have 15 early enrollees when offseason workouts start in January.