Gophers P.J. Fleck on Tennessee: ‘I’m committed to the University of Minnesota’

article

University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since his team’s 20-17 loss at Wisconsin to end the season after opting out of a bowl game.

He talked about National Signing Day, with transfers and new recruits on campus, having three former players getting ready for the Super Bowl and his name being mentioned for other head coaching jobs. Back in December, NFL teams with head coaching openings were reportedly interested in interviewing Fleck.

Then last month, a search firm hired by Tennessee vetted Fleck as one of a few candidates for their opening. For at least a few days, Gopher football fans were stressed and anticipating his departure. Officials reportedly reached out to Fleck’s agent, and that’s as far as talks went. Tennessee hired Josh Heupel for the job in late January.

Fleck was asked about the situation Wednesday.

"I’m committed to the University of Minnesota, I think that’s the easiest way to do it. We love it here, simple as that. I think my agent spoke for the party of us, we love coaching here, we love being here, that’s part of it," Fleck said. "I know that’s hard for people to kind of see at times, but we love it here. Hope the feeling is the same on the outside."

Advertisement

Fleck and the Gophers are in offseason workouts after a 3-4 season in 2020 that included two games being canceled due to COVID-19 issues.