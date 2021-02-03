Expand / Collapse search

Gophers P.J. Fleck on Tennessee: ‘I’m committed to the University of Minnesota’

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach PJ. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers stands on the field during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 23, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Imag ((Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since his team’s 20-17 loss at Wisconsin to end the season after opting out of a bowl game.

He talked about National Signing Day, with transfers and new recruits on campus, having three former players getting ready for the Super Bowl and his name being mentioned for other head coaching jobs. Back in December, NFL teams with head coaching openings were reportedly interested in interviewing Fleck.

Then last month, a search firm hired by Tennessee vetted Fleck as one of a few candidates for their opening. For at least a few days, Gopher football fans were stressed and anticipating his departure. Officials reportedly reached out to Fleck’s agent, and that’s as far as talks went. Tennessee hired Josh Heupel for the job in late January.

Fleck was asked about the situation Wednesday.

"I’m committed to the University of Minnesota, I think that’s the easiest way to do it. We love it here, simple as that. I think my agent spoke for the party of us, we love coaching here, we love being here, that’s part of it," Fleck said. "I know that’s hard for people to kind of see at times, but we love it here. Hope the feeling is the same on the outside."

Fleck and the Gophers are in offseason workouts after a 3-4 season in 2020 that included two games being canceled due to COVID-19 issues.