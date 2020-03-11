Gophers open Big Ten Tournament with 74-57 win over Northwestern

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team advanced to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament with a 74-57 win over Northwestern Tuesday night.

Daniel Oturu scored 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting, shot 10-of-12 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds. He led three Gophers in double figures as Marcus Carr scored 14 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the perimeter, and Payton Willis added 12 points.

The Gophers trailed 31-29 at the half, but out-scored Northwestern 45-26 over the final 20 minutes after shooting 9-of-14 from three-point range. Minnesota hit 12 3-pointers on Wednesday after setting a single-game record as a team with 18 in the win over Nebraska to end the regular season.

Minnesota (15-16) advances to face No. 5-seeded Iowa on Thursday afternoon. The Big Ten announced during Tuesday’s game that he remainder of the tournament, starting Thursday, will be closed to the public due to concerns across the country for the Coronavirus pandemic. Gophers coach Richard Pitino offered a sarcastic response when asked immediately after the win about playing Iowa without fans for either team.

“I was the head coach at FIU for a year and nobody came to our games so that might help,” Pitino joked. “It’s going to be weird for both teams. Obviously it’s a tough decision for everybody in college basketball and all of sports, but it’s got to be about the game on the court, regardless of who is in the building. Our guys are playing well, we lost a lot of close games but I still believe we’re a really good team.”