Gophers Mo Ibrahim named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

The college football season is still nearly three months away, but the University of Minnesota football team has big expectations for senior running back Mo Ibrahim.

So do those who follow the Gophers from a national lens. Ibrahim on Thursday was named to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team. Ibrahim was named to the First-Team offense as he comes into his fifth and final season with the Gophers.

Ibrahim returns as the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year. In seven games, Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,076) and rushing touchdowns (15). That mark is fourth in school history in a single season, and most for a junior at Minnesota.

He led the Big Ten, averaging 153.7 yards per game, a school record, and tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns at Maryland and at Illinois. Ibrahim also led the Big Ten in scoring and all-purpose yards per game (168.4). He’s currently ninth in program history with 2,840 career rushing yards, in 28 games. He’s tied for sixth in program history with 31 rushing touchdowns, and his 5.49 yards per carry is eighth in program history.

Ibrahim has three 200-yard games, and leads the Gophers program all-time with eight straight 100-yard rushing games. That stretch started with the Outback Bowl in January 2020 and extended through the 2020 season.

Ibrahim is one of 10 starters back for the Minnesota offense in the 2021 season, which also includes the entire offensive line. The Gophers open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2, hosting Ohio State at TCF Bank Stadium.